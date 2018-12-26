Archaeologists uncover an ancient horse in Pompeii

The villa is believed to have belonged to a high-ranking military official. The horse was found intact along with the skeletons of two other horses.

Five bronze items and four conifer-wood finds coated in lamina bronze were also discovered, according to an Archaeological Park of Pompeii press release.

The excavation is ongoing. Previously items such as kitchen utensils and a wooden bed had been discovered at the villa.

The villa was originally dug up in the early 20th Century but had been a target of robbers.

Massimo Osanna, director of Pompeii's archaeological park, told Italian news agency ANSA the whole area would be excavated before being opened up to the public.