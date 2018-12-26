Berlin's next top museum short on donations a year before opening

Wilhelm von Boddien, who has spearheaded the project and leads a sponsorship association trying to collect 105 million euros (119 million dollars) in donations, was confident the rest of the money could be raised. "I'm pretty sure we can do it.”

The new museum will focus on world cultures, anthropology and ethnology. Two existing Berlin museums the Ethnological Museum and the Museum of Asian Art will eventually move their collections to the new site.

The Humboldt Forum is to be housed in a detailed reconstruction of a Prussian palace that once stood in its place.

The palace in question is the Berliner Schloss, which sustained heavy damage during World War II. It was later blown up under the socialist government of East Germany.

The reconstruction project has mainly been financed with state coffers, but the building's elaborate baroque facades have largely been funded by donations.