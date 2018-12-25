Sculptor gets laughs in New York with monuments to fake tragedies

Wait, what a giant octopus? Artist Joseph Reginella smiles. Yes, you read that right.

In 2017, another statue appeared in Battery Park, at the lower tip of Manhattan a monument to the Wall Street bankers trampled to death in October 1929 when circus impresario P.T. Barnum's elephants broke into a panicked stampede while crossing the Brooklyn Bridge.

Hard to believe? Well, quite.

A few months ago, strollers along the water's edge in New York found a new statue dedicated to the six crew members of a tugboat who were abducted by aliens in July 1977.

The three memorials to three made-up tragedies sprung from the vivid imagination of Reginella, a 47-year-old sculptor and jokester who has made an art out of monuments commemorating non-existent victims.

Reginella who makes his living building models and props for movies, amusement parks and department stores realises it's rather a peculiar hobby.

He makes the bronze sculptures in his spare time, in the basement of his Staten Island home.

His 2016 sculpture of the octopus sinking the ferry was such a popular hit that he decided to produce a new monument each year along the same lines and following the same sophisticated sense of humor.