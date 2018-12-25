Sculptor gets laughs in New York with monuments to fake tragedies

Sharjah24 – AFP: It all started in 2016 with a bronze statue commemorating the tragic day in November 1963 when a giant octopus upended the Staten Island ferry, killing nearly 400 people in New York.
Wait, what  a giant octopus? Artist Joseph Reginella smiles. Yes, you read that right.
 
In 2017, another statue appeared in Battery Park, at the lower tip of Manhattan  a monument to the Wall Street bankers trampled to death in October 1929 when circus impresario P.T. Barnum's elephants broke into a panicked stampede while crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. 
 
Hard to believe? Well, quite.  
 
A few months ago, strollers along the water's edge in New York found a new statue dedicated to the six crew members of a tugboat who were abducted by aliens in July 1977.
 
The three memorials to three made-up tragedies sprung from the vivid imagination of Reginella, a 47-year-old sculptor and jokester who has made an art out of monuments commemorating non-existent victims.
 
Reginella who makes his living building models and props for movies, amusement parks and department stores realises it's rather a peculiar hobby. 
 
He makes the bronze sculptures in his spare time, in the basement of his Staten Island home.
 
His 2016 sculpture of the octopus sinking the ferry was such a popular hit that he decided to produce a new monument each year along the same lines and following the same sophisticated sense of humor.