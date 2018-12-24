Mohammed Al Qaseer: Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity presented 400 books to the Arab Library

Al Qaseer said in a statement to “Sharjah 24” that the participations were in 6 fields: the novel, the story, the theater, the children's literature, poetry and criticism. The prize was presented to the creative young man in printing the first edition.

Al Qaseer pointed out that the winners will be honoured at a ceremony hosted by the Egyptian Opera House in Cairo in April to honour 19 winners, the award also has provided more than 8 thousand participants during its previous sessions, and more than 400 books for the Arab library.