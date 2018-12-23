New Banksy artwork brings crowds to Welsh town

The image appeared on Tuesday. Since then the local authority has brought in two traffic wardens to manage the crowds packing out a narrow lane in a bid to see it.

The work, in the shadow of the town's dominant steelworks, shows a child seemingly playing in the snow, standing by a sled with his tongue out, tasting the falling snowflakes.

But round the corner of the garage, it shows smoke rising from a burning fire, and the snowflakes are actually falling ash.

"It's lovely because it brings over a number of messages," said local resident Kirstin Tucker.

"When you first look at it from this angle it just looks like there's a little child out there in the snow playing," she told AFP.

"But when you see the flames and the pollution that comes around from the other side of the picture, it brings out the thoughts of what Port Talbot was all about, the industrial side of things and the history."

Jason Nicholas Smart added: "I followed his art and looked into it. I think it's marvellous for Port Talbot that he's actually come down here and done something for the local community. Strong social statement."

Banksy, the secretive British artist, claimed responsibility for the new artwork on his website and Instagram account on Wednesday.

The garage is owned by Ivan Lewis, 55, a steelworker at the town's Tata Steel plant.