The site was constructed by cultures that inhabited the area near Peru's coast from around 600 to 1000 C.E.

The site's lead archaeologist, Walter Alva, said, "the most spectacular discovery has been this site in the form of a "D" that is an exact copy of the existing temple in the Wari zone."

The Wari influence at the site means that archaeologists will have to rethink current theories about the end of the Mochica culture and the date Cajamarca and Wari cultures entered the area.