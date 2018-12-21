Reflection Art Festival receives much love and appreciation on inaugural day

Sharjah’s first annual festival of culture, art, music, dance, theatre, food, and fashion, runs until 31 December, 2018, offering visitors of all age groups to Al Qasba an opportunity to explore their artistic interests and engage their cultural senses via watercolour painting witness expert talks, Zumba lessons, storytelling sessions, and much more.

The first day of the festival featured a Robotics Workshop, conducted by STEMA, shedding light on the emergence and role of robots in future, while Knowledge without Borders (KwB), a leading Sharjah-based literary initiative, organised interactive story reading sessions.

The Maraya Art Centre in Al Qasba unveiled a new exhibition titled “The Silence Between Us: Poetry and Light in the Work of Dana Awartani” on the first day of Reflection. The Art Centre is offering a series of workshops at the festival, which include Geometry Drawing with Dana Awartani, Spray and Acrylics with Tarsila Schubert, and an interactive public art workshop titled “Palm Eyes” by Azza Al Qubaisi.

Mohammed Okasha will be delivering a series of creative workshops at Maraya Art Centre’s “Kutob, which include giant paper flower-making, fashion illustration, and 3D African tote bags. Nikon will deliver an all-women workshop on the basics of photography, revealing the professional secrets of making good photographs, and also organise portrait photo walks along Al Qasba’s picturesque walkway.

The US Consulate General in the UAE screened popular Disney classics and other Hollywood favourites. These movies certainly haven’t lost on their popularity, as testified by the big crowds from different backgrounds flocking into Masrah Al Qasba - Theatre, where the films were screened.

On Saturday 22 December, visitors to Reflection festival will have the option to explore 3D drawing at a workshop conducted by STEMA near the Kids Fun House at Al Qasba. Other children’s workshops will be conducted by the International Watercolor Society.

Charles Perrault’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ will be performed at Masrah Al Qasba - Theatre at 5:00 p.m., and another show will follow at 8:00 p.m. The story is about a beautiful princess who pricks her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel and falls into an enchanted sleep. She was cursed to die, but was lifted off by the love and devotion of a prince, who saves her.

Poetry and Literary Criticism lovers will be able to participate in a literary workshop on poetics conducted by Malda Smadi. The workshop is presented in two languages; both Arabic and English. The participants can share their poems, flash prose or extracts of their writing and discuss them with the audience.

On Day 4, that is 23 December, a documentary titled ‘T-REX’ will be screened at Masrah Al Qasba Theatre at 6:00 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with Emirati weightlifter Amna Al Haddad.

Khuloud Al Junaibi, Al Qasba General Manager, said: “We are delighted to see how well the debut edition of Reflection has been received by its audience. The festival has seen a wonderful engagement of people from different nationalities and age groups, who are very much enjoying themselves in a wide range of art genres including music, dance, film, cuisine, and more, in the laidback and inspiring outdoor set up of Al Qasba.

Sharjah’s Al Qasba offers state-of-the-art facilities, premium services, and hosts world-class events which attract a huge turnout of tourists and residents throughout the year.