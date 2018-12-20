Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition opened in Sharjah

  • Thursday 20, December 2018 in 10:46 PM
  • Part of the Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition
Sharjah 24: As part of the activities of the 21st edition of the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival (SIAF), Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department and director of SIAF, inaugurated the Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition at the Emirates Fine Arts Society.
The opening ceremony also saw the presence of Abdullah Al Mannai, Director of the Department of Administrative Affairs, several artists and calligraphers participating in the artistic event, as well as journalists representing local, Arab and foreign media institutions.
 
Al Qaseer toured the exhibition and listened to the calligraphers' explanations about 39 works on display, with a remarkable visual diversity of different famous lines from calligraphers of different Arab countries including Sudan, Iraq, UAE, Egypt and Syria. 