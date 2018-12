Dana Awartani highlighted her work, where she spent 4 months in India to produce an art that revives the traditional Islamic art, which helps in bridging the gap between cultures.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, she said, “All the works here are produced in collaboration with craftsmen around the world.”

She also added, “A huge part of the exhibition is poetry and you can look at different forms of poetry throughout history in the Arab world.”