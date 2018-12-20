Learn how to grow your garden from kitchen scrap

Held under “Nurture Nature” Green Educational workshop series organised by Al Noor Island, the workshop titled, “Compost Workshop: Convert Kitchen Waste into Organic Fertiliser,” will take place between 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and open to all members of the public. Participants will learn the basics of compost, and turning Vegetables, fruit peelings, nuts and egg shells into a highly organic product rich in nutrients that can be used to grow vegetables, fruits or flowers, and enrich garden’s soil.

After the workshop, a Q&A session will be held to address questions from participants.

Throughout the year, Al Noor Island organises a variety of activities and educational programs to provide different experiences for visitors, and raise awareness about the environment and promote ways to adapt innovative eco-friendly lifestyle and methodologies.

Al Noor Island’s management is taking in registration requests and inquires both via email, [email protected] , and phone (06 506 7000). The registration fee for the workshop is AED 100. For more information about the workshops, visit their social media accounts at @alnoorisland.

