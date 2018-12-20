Learn how to grow your garden from kitchen scrap

  • Thursday 20, December 2018 in 1:29 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah24: With the aim of raising the level of community involvement in the environment via entertaining way for the entire family, Al Noor Island, one of Sharjah’s architectural wonders that combines nature, art, and entertainment will hold a workshop to teach participants how to convert kitchen scraps into organic fertilizer for use on garden plants and trees, on Saturday, December 22nd.
Held under “Nurture Nature” Green Educational workshop series organised by Al Noor Island, the workshop titled, “Compost Workshop: Convert Kitchen Waste into Organic Fertiliser,” will take place between 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and open to all members of the public. Participants will learn the basics of compost, and turning Vegetables, fruit peelings, nuts and egg shells into a highly organic product rich in nutrients that can be used to grow vegetables, fruits or flowers, and enrich garden’s soil.   
 
After the workshop, a Q&A session will be held to address questions from participants.
 
Throughout the year, Al Noor Island organises a variety of activities and educational programs to provide different experiences for visitors, and raise awareness about the environment and promote ways to adapt innovative eco-friendly lifestyle and methodologies.
 
Al Noor Island’s management is taking in registration requests and inquires both via email, [email protected], and phone (06 506 7000). The registration fee for the workshop is AED 100. For more information about the workshops, visit their social media accounts at @alnoorisland.
 
Al Noor Island’s working hours are from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekdays and 9:00 am to 12:00 midnight on weekends. The Butterfly House is open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.