21st Sharjah Islamic Arts Fest kicks off

The opening ceremony was attended by Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Manal Ataya, Director-General of Sharjah Museums Authority; a number of Cultural Affairs Department’s employees, participating artists, a host of Islamic arts and calligraphy enthusiasts and media representatives.

The Festival hosts 238 activities, including exhibitions, lectures and workshops. More than 25 government organisations assisted in the coordination of the festival projects. There will be 55 exhibitions at the Sharjah Art Museum, Al Majaz Waterfront, Maraya Art Centre and other locations in the emirate. These exhibitions will be presenting works of artists from the UAE, neighbouring Arab countries, and other countries from around the world. The festival will also arrange for a dialogue between the artists and the audience, during which the artists will discuss the experiences that encouraged them to create contemporary visual art.

The festival features 63 artists from 20 nations who are expected to present 377 works of art, letters, murals and paintings in the original line and decoration, while 144 art workshops are organised. Eleven videos of different artistic experiences will be displayed and a training course in Arabic calligraphy will be held during the festival.