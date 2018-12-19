Farah Qassim: UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt remain at the forefront in SIAF

Farah Qassim Mohammed, Islamic Arts Festival Executive highlighted the importance of participating in the SIAF, with the participation of 63 international artists from more than 20 countries, stressing that the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt remain at the forefront in SIAF.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, she has lauded the participation, saying that the SIAF has attracted different countries from all over the world, most prominently the participation of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, America, Britain, Brazil and Argentina.