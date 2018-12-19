Reflection: 12-day Art Festival in Sharjah unveils on Thursday

The 12-day festival will run its course at the picturesque Al Qasba destination in Sharjah, offering the local community a place to be spontaneous and creative, explore art, cuisine and culture, watch musical performances, enjoy painting and sculpting activities, savour story-telling sessions, take Zumba lessons, and pick from 90s free movie screenings.

From 5:00 – 10:00 p.m. every evening until Monday 31 December 2018, the art festival will bring visitors face-to-face with the best of fashion, food, photography and art showcased by new and established talents from the UAE. The massive scope of activities and engagements at Reflection ensures that the tastes of all age groups are catered to.

Dubai Astronomy Group will be featuring a planetarium, an image gallery and conduct star gazing activities for public. On the other hand, Nikon will facilitate free workshops under their project “Nikon School”. Pelikan will be the sponsor of the festival and will provide stationary for all art workshops.

In line with Reflection Festival, Maraya Art Centre will be opening an exhibition titled “The Silence Between Us: Poetry and Light in the Work of Dana Awartani”, and will participate in the Festival with a series of art workshops by artists Tarsila Schubert, Dana Awartani, and Azza Al Qubaisi, while Kutob under Maraya Art Centre will be hosting 3D African tote bag making, fashion illustration, and paper flower making workshops by Mohamed Okasha.

The Sharjah-based literary initiative, Knowledge without Borders (KwB) will be hosting a series of fun activities; and Atanur Dogan’s International Watercolor Society (IWS), will be bringing their leading artists and their expertise in the watercolor medium to deliver live painting demonstrations, masterclasses, Plein air and kids activities, and more. The IWS will be conducting these activities on 22, 27, 29 and 30 December.

Students of the Furat Qaddouri Music Centre will be presenting classical instrumental performances on the piano, guitar and violin; Kutob – the bookstore that is part of the Maraya Art Centre will have delightful surprises for readers. City Sightseeing Sharjah, ILoveSharjah, Manzil, STEMA, Lughati, and Zee Arts have also confirmed participation.

Reflection will also offer a great exhibition and networking space to artists across the spectrum of visual arts, performing arts, music and film, and will be hosting informative talks and workshops for their professional development.

“We are delighted to be acknowledged as an important platform for art, music, knowledge, and culture by so many leading institutions in the industry, who have confirmed their presence in our debut edition. Alongside a host of emerging artists and cultural professionals who will express their creativity and connect with buyers, we have 18 entities from the UAE, as well as leading restaurants and cafés, talented artists, and government entities who will be bringing a diversity of artistic and cultural activities that visitors will have the opportunity to make the most of in a vibrant, open air environment,” said Khuloud Salim Al Junaibi, General Manager of Al Qasba.

“This festival represents everything that Al Qasba and Sharjah stand for – arts, entertainment, gastronomy and culture in their most inclusive and diversified forms. Through this unique open-air art fest, we aimed to ensure that all forms of creative expression are represented, and shared with our community. We welcome everyone to come, have a great time outdoors, and contribute to the festival’s success,” she added.

Established in 2000, Sharjah’s Al Qasba offers state-of-the-art facilities to visitors as well as businesses. The destination is known for delivering premium services, and has been hosting world-class event, which see a huge turnout of tourists and locals throughout the year. Each event is immaculately planned and visitor experience is always on top of the agenda.