Abu Dhabi Art’s extended programme continues into 2019

Running until 26th January, 2019, "Gateway: Structures of Meaning | Architectures of Perception" explores artworks as structures through which to experience and interpret the world. The works engage with ideas of constructing meaning through language, or through our navigation of space our physical acts of moving, seeing and speaking.

Several works at this exhibition explore systems of notation and mark making, highlighting the role of language and translation, while others explore books as structures of knowledge, and as sustenance and shelter. Some pieces dissect the architecture that surrounds us: not only the visible, physical buildings and structures but also the encoded and implicit, such as social conventions and regulations. The exhibition, curated by Hammad Nasar with Sophie Persson, is on display in Gallery S at Manarat Al Saadiyat, MAS.