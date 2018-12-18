SIH celebrates 4th anniversary of its establishment

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), said that the celebration was aimed at highlighting the importance of establishing the institute as an academic cultural incubator for the intangible heritage.

The celebration aims also to celebrate the achievements of the institute over the past years and enhance communication among the SIH’s staff members.

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Institute’s staff, lauding their crucial role in preserving the heritage and achieving several goals in line with the SIH’s strategy.