Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival to open Wednesday

The festival will run until 19th January, 2019 under the theme "Horizon" and will serve as a concept to unite artists and art enthusiasts together. The choice of the word "Horizon" reveals the quest of the artist who will traverse into artistic horizons, and in this existential journey, the artist will go to the manifestations of expression, and the aesthetics of meditation, to explore the enigmas of the image shaped by the sense.

The festival will contain 238 activities in the form of exhibitions, lectures, and workshops. There will be 55 exhibitions at the Sharjah Art Museum, Al Majaz Waterfront, Maraya Art Centre, and among other locations in the Emirate, these exhibitions will be presenting works of artists from the UAE, neighbouring Arab countries, and other countries from around the world.

The festival will also arrange for a dialogue between the artists and the audience, during which the artists will discuss the experiences that encouraged them to create contemporary visual art.