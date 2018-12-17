Fun and fashion at SLC ‘Ebriez Beach Bazaar’

Setting the scene at the Beach Terrace of SLC, the fashion exhibit will parade a wide variety of clothing from winter, travel, wear collections, as well as accessories, perfumes, jewelries, shoes, kaftans, abayas, kids’ clothing, and dresses. Some of the brands that can be expected are: Atasay, Dar Al Zakhrafa, Dar Al Onotha, Instant Designs, Randoushka, Ruhania, and much more.

The Sport Complex will entail an outdoor cinema for movie-goers and for adventurous souls, paddle boarding and kayak competitions. The collage talent center will be selling child & mommy friendly products as well as provide unlimited fun for kids in bouncy castles and kids’ programs.

Fitness 180 will also be hosting fitness classes, challenges, assessments, and provide nutrition consultation. The Dalouk Wellness Spa will be providing free consultations and skin analysis with special offers on treatments and natura blisse special packages.

Catering to gorgeousness, Orchid Beauty Boutique will be offering make-up classes and sessions. Without forget the essentials, the bazaar will be catering fresh juices, live-cooking stations, pasta & burgers, as well as sweet and savory bubble waffle.

Ebriez Beach Bazaar will not only be fun and exciting, but it aims to reach out to provide humanitarian aid as well. A special booth will be stationed where all clothing items have been donated by vendors, which will be sold at a fixed price of AED 200. All the proceedings from the booth will be provided to “Allama Bil Qalam” initiative.

The gold sponsor of this event is Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and the silver sponsors are Ajmal Makan and AlHilal Bank. The support sponsor is Emirates International Medical Center and the supporters are Health Promotion and Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation. Join SLC in this fantastic opportunity to embrace the cool air by the beach and engage in therapeutic shopping, fun activities, and delectable food.