Large participation of government departments in the Shis Entertainment Festival

The opening ceremony of the festival included a number of reviews and heritage, and live paragraphs of a number of martial arts, with the participation of a large number of members of sports clubs from across Sharjah.

Saeed Al Ajil, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Festival, said: "The festival, which established its success for the third year in a row, comes under the guidance of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, and the follow-up by His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary General of Sharjah Sports Council.

Saeed Al Ajil explained that the festival in its third edition is witnessing the participation of a banner from the government departments and institutions, and includes many activities aimed at providing joy and pleasure to the hearts of the people of the region.

Mohammed Khamis Al Naqbi, Deputy Governor of Shis Region said that the Government of Sharjah, under the wise direction of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is sparing no effort to spread activities throughout the Emirate in an effort to achieve happiness for all citizens.