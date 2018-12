Al Naqbi added in a statement to "Sharjah 24" on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the third session of the festival, that the event organised by the Sharjah Sports Council is witnessing a remarkable development in the level of public attendance year after year.

Al Naqbi pointed to the most important feature of the third session of the festival, which is the wide participation of many governmental institutions and sports clubs from the Eastern region and the whole of the emirate.