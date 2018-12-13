Sawab Centre celebrates national pride, launches campaign

Sawab’s latest campaign will focus on the important role of patriotism in uniting the diverse members of a community and in dispelling hateful and divisive extremist ideologies. Whether summiting Mt. Everest, fighting terrorism or saving refugees from drowning, Nationa lPride will highlight the inspirational stories of national heroes who risk their lives in service to their country and others who make significant contributions through excelling in science, leadership, or the arts.

Sawab will also share the redemptive stories of refugees who were forced to flee from their homelands, but became successful members of their new communities. The campaign will focus on the role of ordinary, unsung citizens who sacrifice for the good of all, and whose good deeds serve as role models for generations to come, in stark contrast to the extremists who aim to break the harmony and stability of diverse societies.