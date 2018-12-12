Night-time experience adds different taste to Jordan's Petra

Hundreds of tourists huddled outside the ancient city's famous Treasury, a towering rose-red façade cut into a cliff, with the 1,500 candles lit to illuminate the scene.

"Petra by Night" takes visitor on a night-time journey in the archaeological area starting from the passageway, known as Siq, all the way to the Treasury, a walk of nearly 1.2 kilometres.

"The idea is that as we see Petra in the daytime, we can also see it during the night and try to imagine how the life of the Nabataeans was and feel it in a different atmosphere," said Suleiman Farajat, the acting chief commissioner of the Petra authority.

Traditional music is played for the visitors as members of the Bedouin community welcome guests at the ancient site.

"It was a good opportunity to see Petra in a different way because it is not very common in other parts of the world, these kind of activities at night-time. So, to see the monuments surrounded by candles, it just gave a different atmosphere," said Pedro Faustino, a tourist from Portugal.

"Petra by Night" is the only night-time activity presented for tourists in the tourist attraction. It is organized three days a week every Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday.

An entrance ticket for "Petra by Night" costs 17 Jordanian dinars ($24) and is sold at the same price to both locals and tourists.