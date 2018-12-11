UAE embassy sponsors postal stamp to mark 'Year of Zayed'

The stamps, designed with a portrait of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the UAE flag, will be used in the official correspondence of the Embassy and the Military Attache Office in Madrid within the Kingdom of Spain, Europe and rest of the world.

"The initiative reflects the special place of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the hearts of all Emiratis. The 'Year of Zayed' is a great national occasion which we mark with pride as we commemorate the values adopted by Sheikh Zayed, which became part of our national identity," said UAE Ambassador to Spain, Dr. Hassa Abdullah Al Otaiba.

She added that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is pursuing the wise policy, laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, adding that under the wise leadership's vision, the UAE established ministries for happiness and tolerance.

Thanks to the leadership's wise policies, the Ambassador continued, the UAE passport has become the strongest passport and now ranked first globally.