SIH bonds with the Emirates Heritage Week

The event is a part of the World Heritage Week programme, this organised under the theme: “World Heritage in Sharjah”, where visitors and heritage lovers have a chance to travel through history to learn about the various elements of the Emirati heritage.

The activities, which will continue for five days until Thursday, December 13, will include a show by Al Ayala Dancing Group, Emirati Heritage Exhibition, which features traditional crafts with participants from all the emirates, traditional dishes, various folk bands, an oud player, a heritage gallery for productive families and a daily falconry show in addition to Bedouin and mountain environment, an exhibition for marine heritage collections and a show for a traditional Emirati wedding.

In addition, the event will also feature a number of morning lectures as part of the intellectual program of the Emirates Heritage Week on Tuesday and Wednesday at Sharjah Institute for Heritage in the University City.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the SIH, said: "We take great pleasure to invite everyone to visit the activities of the Cultural Heritage Center “Al Bait Al Gharbi” in the Heart of Sharjah, where every visitor will find things that they have been yearning for. In addition, The Emirates Heritage Week is a great forum to familiarize the current generation and also the future ones with the authentic traditions of the past and enable them to explore that time in which the forefathers' deeply-rooted habits and traditions prevailed."

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam added: "Heritage fans will also have an opportunity to explore the various details of heritage, either through attending the heritage-dedicated lectures or while moving across the various Emirati environments to experience them by listening to the people available in these environments."

Dr. Al Musallam concluded that through the World Heritage Weeks, the SIH stresses the importance of heritage and the need to exchange knowledge, experience and ensure their interaction together in order to continue to preserve and transmit culture to all generations as a significant cultural component and one of the main identity factors of peoples, countries and nations.