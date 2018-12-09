SHI launches UAE Heritage Week on Sunday

During the cultural event, several visitors and cultural heritage lovers will explore various cultural activities that highlight the country’s history and heritage.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, has highlighted the importance of such events that enhance the precious heritage of the country, calling on the public to visit the place and enjoy its different activities.

Emirates Heritage Week aims to introduce the authenticity of the past to the current and future generations, enabling them to explore the ancestors’ traditions.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam has added that the event will include various cultural activities, including, intellectual cultures, performances by Al Ayala dancing group, the UAE heritage fair, traditional dishes, a heritage gallery for productive families, a daily falconry show, as well as various other activities.