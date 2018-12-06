12 groups to participate in the 29th session of Sharjah Theater Days

The Higher Committee at Theater Department Culture Department in Sharjah, received requests to participate in the next session from 12 theater groups in the country.

Ahmed Burhaima the Director of the Theater Department and Sharjah Theater Days, thanked the support and patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Theater Days is a cultural and artistic institution that enjoys high prestige and appreciation locally and in Arab countries.

Ahmed Burhaima confirmed that that the cooperation of teams and associations, and its keenness to abide by the conditions prescribed, in the preparation of its files, pointed out that the committee of choosing will begin its work to select the offers due to compete for the awards of the new session, in addition to those that will be presented on the sidelines of the festival, on 25th February 2019.