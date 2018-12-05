SBA takes Emirati books and culture to Mexico

The burgeoning cultural and literary landscape in the UAE and the wider Arab world have ignited immense interest among Mexican authors, publishers and the general readership, to whom SBA has offered a unique insight into the recent achievements of the country’s and the region’s publishing industry and the emerging opportunities for business and cultural partnerships.

The SBA pavilion at the fair received several prominent Mexican cultural personalities, who spoke about Sharjah’s increasing prominence and influence on the global cultural stage, asserting that the emirate being named the UNESCO World Book Capital 2019 is a culmination of their leading efforts to promote knowledge and reading over the past 50 years.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said being present at one of the most prominent book fairs in the Caribbean basin and Central America, is instrumental to bringing the east and the west closer together.

“Mexico’s cultural milieu enjoys the rich influences of numerous civilisations and cultures. These influences have been central to the birth of some of the world’s best authors, poets, and artists here in Mexico whose works are studied, translated and celebrated worldwide. We are keen to be part of this movement of literary and cultural exchange, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which places intercultural understanding and appreciation at the core of civilisational progress.” said Al Ameri

A host of Mexican publishers, writers, intellectuals, as well as publishing and translation entities have expressed interest in the SBA Publisher’s Conference, organised annually in the lead up to the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). Various Mexican translation agencies have discussed ways in which they can make most of the SBA Translation Grant to promote the Arabic–Spanish translations movement, and promote cross cultural exchange.

Founded in 1987 by the University of Guadalajara, the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) is the largest market in the world for Spanish language publications. Year after year publishers, literary agents, promoters of reading, translators, distributors and librarians walk down the aisles of FIL carrying out the commercial and professional trade.