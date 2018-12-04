FUNN invites young storytellers to apply for the ‘Short Film Story Award’

The competition, organised in collaboration with Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), aims to create a movie that is wholly made by children. As part of Sharjah’s vision of teaching and providing an inspiring environment for young people, the award seeks to instil creativity, ignite imaginations, hone talents, and establish a path for them to succeed.

Through this competition, young talents can develop their stories into a script and a film as well as experience the joyous process of film-making from beginning to end.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi remarked: “Stories bonds us as human beings. Children who are introduced to the process of writing in their early years have been shown to not only have wider vocabularies, but higher level of empathy and better understanding of the world.”

She further added: “FUNN is invested in building a generation of talented and well-informed people whose thoughts and stories can be translated onto the screen. Writing is the most important component of cinematic works. Without a story, there is no film. This award will instil the fruitful labour of learning in young minds and help us take a step towards living Sharjah’s vision.”

As part of the criteria, contestants age group must be between 13 and 18. The competition is open for UAE locals and residents only and submissions must be in Arabic or English. The story must be written by the contestant without the help of any other person and should not include any violence or politics. It should not offend any religion, gender, or ethnic group and must have a moral.

The winner will receive AED 5000 provided by SHAMS – Sharjah Media City and an undisclosed valuable prize provided by FUJI Film. The winning story will also be created into a film where the contestant will be part of the crew and the final film will be submitted for the ‘Best Child Made Film Award’ at Sharjah International Film Festival for Youth & Children 2019. The winning contestant will also be enrolled in the FUNN film making program 2019. The winner will be announced by 30th December.

The submission will be evaluated by a panel of jury members which includes: Fagr Kassim Ali, Director – Media Sector Development Sharjah Media City; Abdalla Al Hemairi, Director, Actor, & Scenarist; and Nadia Rahman, Chair of Media Production & Storytelling – ZU. Contestants can submit their registration through the website: www.sicff.ae.