UAE Ministry of Culture marks 47th National Day

Commenting on the occasion, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, said, "Forty-seven years ago, a new chapter in the history of the region was written with the founding of the United Arab Emirates, a nascent country, with great ambitions. It took its first steps towards building and exerted monumental efforts under the leadership of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Rulers. Together, they dedicated themselves to ensure the success of the UAE and the well-being of its people and went on to consolidate the UAE’s standing as a leading modern state."

Al Kaabi emphasised that National Day celebrations this year are special as they coincide with the Year of Zayed, the leader who laid the foundation for the most successful unitarian Arab experience in modern history.

The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development marked the day in Abu Dhabi with a celebratory programme that included a variety of activities, including folklore and music, heritage and artistic performances, instant photography, drawing the late Sheikh Zayed image, falconry, Henna painting as well as cultural competitions.

Al Dhafra Cultural Centre hosted a photography exhibition that showcased the spirit of union and its Founding Fathers’ journey. The centre also hosted a theatrical show titled "Joy of a Nation" which featured theatrical and artistic performances in poetry and song, folklore pieces and a movie about the Union.

Ras Al Khaimah Culture and Knowledge Centre, in cooperation with the Tourism Development Authority, the Fine Arts Association, Ras Al Khaimah Educational Zone, the Heritage Associations, the Fishermen's Association and the Ras Al Khaimah National Theatre, offered a variety of national community events including the International costumes and performances carnival in addition to National Arts Exhibition, an international folk bazar. The programme also featured a maritime parade entitled "Zayed the Nation", a mural entitled "Zayed in the Eyes of His People", a motorcycle show, a poetry evening titled "In the Love of UAE" and a number of folklore and theatrical performances for children and a school operetta.

Other centres, including the Umm Al Quwain Cultural Centre, the Ajman Cultural and Knowledge Centre, the Fujairah Cultural Heritage Centre, the Masafi Cultural and Knowledge Centre, and the Dibba Al Fujairah Culture and Knowledge Centre, also held a wide range of variety shows and activities to mark the occasion.