KF, WIPO to cooperate on increasing number of books for visually impaired and print disabled youth

Kalimat Foundation estimates that there are as many as 85 million people in the Arab World who are print disabled, many of whom are children and have become disabled due to regional conflicts.





The agreement was signed at the WIPO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Chairperson of Kalimat Foundation; and Mr. Francis Gurry, Director General of WIPO.

With the Accessible Book Consortium (ABC), a WIPO-led public-private partnership that includes the leading global organisations that represent people with print disabilities, KF will offer training, technical assistance, and support to regional entities implementing the Marrakesh Treaty and which serve the print disabled. The initial agreement, which is focused on jointly publishing 100 Arabic books, is likely to expand to include assisting authors and publishers to produce works in accessible formats and working with libraries to enhance accessible publication collections.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with WIPO to expand Kalimat Foundation’s work on increasing the accessibility of Arabic books for the print disabled. Every child, in our region and globally, deserves equal access to education and the information they need for future success.”

“Kalimat Publishing Group has a values-based approach to business which is reflected in KF’s work. We realise that increasing the availability of accessible books is a significant challenge and cannot be solved by just one entity and our donors who have already very generously supported our work. By taking this initial step, we hope other similar organisations will join us in ensuring young generations have access to books and knowledge, especially victims of war, those facing forced displacement, as well as specially-abled children.” Sheikha Bodour added.

WIPO Director General Mr. Francis Gurry said: “The Accessible Books Consortium and the Kalimat Foundation are teaming up in a new effort that will help spread learning among Arabic-speaking youth, boosting their potential and contributing to general cultural and educational advancement. This is another example of how ABC is making concrete contributions to further the availability of accessible format books, delivering on the promise of the Marrakesh VIP Treaty.”

“This is an innovative collaboration whereby WIPO provides accessible book training and technical assistance to publishers, which can then produce on their own a set number of their titles in accessible formats for the benefit of children who are blind or visually impaired. We hope that this approach to accessible publishing will be reproduced and bring us even more quickly to the day when we end what’s known as the “global famine” of accessible books,” Gurry said.