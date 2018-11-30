Sharjah Children perform ‘My Precious Nation’ Operetta with immense pride

The operetta was staged in collaboration with the Media and Cultural Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah. It was comprised of eight acts featuring acting, singing, and theatrical performances revolving around Uncle Said’s palm tree, which represents the deep-rooted traditions and values of the UAE.

Through their performance, children portrayed Uncle Said as a teacher who instilled cornerstone values and traditions of the UAE, in a fun and entertaining setting that promotes love, loyalty, and a sense of belonging to the development of the country and its wise leadership.

The theatrical work was written by Salha Ghabish, General Director of the Media and Cultural Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and starred Emirati theatre artist Abdullah Saleh. Composed by Dina Saad, Music Advisor at Sharjah Children, the operetta was directed by Mohammed Bakr, along with executive producers Magdy Mahfoud and Hani Al Tumbary, while Ali Al Khawar wrote its lyrics and poetry. With its musical arrangement by Mohannad Khader and Mohammed Ali, the performance also brought together Emirati singers Abdullah Al Al Mammari and Hassan Ali who performed the traditional songs. Decor and Costumes were managed by Akram Al Awadhi and Hala Makhlouf.

The show also saw the participation of a group of talented girls from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, and several young men from Sharjah Youth in the chorus, who recorded some of the songs in the performance along with the ‘Sharjah Children’ chorus and performed the UAE National Anthem in acapella.

Aysha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children, said: “It’s a matter of immense pride to witness the children perform with so much enthusiasm. It was truly an exceptional performance, and a great team effort from the performers, creators of the show, backstage talents, and all those involved. The operetta’s message touched upon each member of the audience, in addition to all the children involved.”

The first act of the operetta exemplified the spirit of bridging the present, the past, and the noble values that were passed on from grandfathers to consecutive younger generations. The second act embodied meanings and answered questions on children’s minds about the palm tree as a symbol in the UAE’s history and authentic heritage.

In the third act called ‘Giving’, the operetta highlighted the meanings of giving and helping others, with a focus on the humanitarian approach embraced by The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF).

The fourth act revolved around heritage identity of the UAE through exemplifying the history of the fishing and pearling industries, as well as the Silk Road, which contributed to strengthening ties between the UAE and other countries in the past.

The show also highlighted the value of production, architectural and scientific development experienced by the UAE throughout various generations since the creation of the Union, in the fifth act.

The show underlined the importance of preserving the environment and clean energy in its sixth act through an imaginative dialogue in a little girls’ mind about the sun and solar panels used for generating energy. In this performance, the little girl raised several questions leading to rich scientific conclusions.

In its seventh act, the operetta took the audience on a journey into the future, passing through the past and the present. It illuminated the importance of defending the nation, accompanied by traditional poetry that was used to celebrate victories in the past.

The final act called ‘The Nation is the Winner’, highlighted the importance of embracing all humanitarian and national values, safeguarding the nation and nurturing a generation that can shoulder its responsibility and excel in all fields.