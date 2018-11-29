Culture and Knowledge Development Minister attends Japanese Embassy reception

In a speech on the occasion, the Japanese ambassador hailed the strong bilateral relations between Japan and the UAE, stressing the interest of his country to boost these relations for the benefit of both countries, and the interests of the two friendly peoples.

He added that relations between the two countries have been strong in all fields since the UAE was established in 1971, especially in the oil and gas field.

The ceremony was attended by Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Risi, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Interior, a number of officials, representatives of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and various members of the Japanese community.