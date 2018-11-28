Step back 135,000 years and uncover secrets of Ancient Bedouin Culture

Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism destination, is the place to be. Take the family away from the hustle and bustle of the city to immerse yourselves in a plethora of leisure activities, which are as fun as they are educational.

What all can one expect at this 135,000-year-old site? Horseback riding tours through Mleiha’s rugged landscapes, detailed archeological walks exploring the region’s archaeological excavations and oldest burial sites are just a few of the many activities one can undertake on a visit to the Mleiha Archaeological Centre and learn about life in the region from years gone by. Adventure drives in the comfort of a 4×4, desert cycling tours, dune bashing in desert buggies, trekking, star gazing, horse riding and overnight camp stays, including customised adventure packages are some of the plethora of ecotourism and archaeological tourism focused activities one can partake in at Mleiha.

Set in a spectacular, natural setting, Mleiha highlights the region’s rich cultural and archaeological history. Nowhere else in the UAE can visitors step back in time and learn about the settlers in the region during the Palaeolithic, Neolithic, Bronze, Iron, pre-Islamic, Islamic and modern ages.

For more information, visit http://www.discovermleiha.ae/contact-us/. For sales, ticketing or general inquiries, call +971 6 802 1111.

Mleiha is a project that has been developed in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. It also forms part of Shurooq’s commitment to develop world-class tourist projects by improving investment opportunities with the aim of achieving social, cultural, environmental and economic development. This follows the Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021, set out by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).