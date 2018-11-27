Egyptian sarcophagus opened to reveal 3,000-year-old female mummy

Reuters reports that on Saturday Egyptian authorities opened a 3,000-year-old sarcophagus to reveal the mummified remains of a woman named Thuya, marking the first time such an artifact was unveiled in front of international media.

The sarcophagus was one of two found earlier this month in the Al-Assasif necropolis on the western bank of the Nile river.

The first was a rishi-style coffin from the 17th dynasty that had been opened earlier and examined by officials.

Other finds include five colored masks and around 1,000 Ushabti statues, miniature figurines of servants to serve the dead in the afterlife.

According to Egypt's antiquities ministry, the tomb belonged to a mummification supervisor at the Temple of Mut in Karnak.

Workers had to remove some 300 meters of rubble over five months in order to get to the tomb, the ceiling of which was adorned in colorful paintings that depicted the owner and his family.