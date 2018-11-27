Sharjah Libraries Literature Award honours as an outstanding project in the libraries, information

The conference’s theme was ‘Moving Forward: A Futuristic Vision to the Role of Specialized Federations and Associations in the Field of Library, Information and Archives in the Arab World’.

The honouring ceremony was held in the presence of Mohammed Ali, Wali (Governor) of the Red Sea State; Dr. Ahmed Abdelaziz, Rector of Red Sae University; and Dr. Khalid Al-Halabi President of AFLI.

It came in recognition of the relentless efforts of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the curators of the Sharjah Libraries' Literature Award, in promoting awareness on libraries, information and knowledge among experts and the public. The efforts are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance culture, sciences and research in the Arab World.

The award aims to highlight the role of information institutions, such as libraries and archives, in fostering sustainable development in all walks of life in the Arab world. The visions and new practical experiments contributes to elevate library, documentation, archival, and information sciences. They also encourage studies and stimulate researchers to create new patterns of practices in this field.

The award seeks to attract the attention of researchers in universities, libraries and archives. Encouraging them to submit their research to promote awareness on new scientific research methods as well as highlight the achievements of libraries, archives and information in building and developing administrative and information systems in the Arab world, as well as their role in strategic planning and sustainable development.

Sara Al Marzouqi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL), said: “Honouring the Sharjah Libraries' Literature Award as an outstanding project in the libraries and information field in 2018 is the fruition of the wise vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. The passion and intellectual conviction of His Highness is dedicated to nurturing cultural development in the Arab world. The award stresses the vital role of Sharjah Public Library in promoting awareness about information entities such as libraries and archives. It highlights their importance in furthering sustainable development in all fields and at all levels in our Arab world.”

Sharjah Libraries' Literature Award is held in conjunction with the World Book Day. It fosters books and libraries as indispensable sources of knowledge and wisdom, and it takes into consideration the novelties of the book and information sector, providing an ideal environment for progressive and up to date libraries and books.