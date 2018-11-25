Abdulaziz Al-Musallam honours participants of Kuwaiti Heritage Week

The honouring ceremony was attended by a number of officials, representatives, artists, and lovers of the Kuwaiti heritage.

The 6-day event included various Kuwaiti heritage activities, including different folk arts, a graphic art exhibition, traditional music, heritage performances, cultural programs, and a wide variety of Kuwaiti cuisine.

Lauding the rich heritage of Kuwait, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has praised the well organisation of the event, pointing out that the Kuwaiti Heritage Week provides an opportunity for the visitors, heritage lovers, researchers, and many other specialists who are interested in the Kuwaiti culture.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Musallam has further lauded the unique Kuwaiti heritage which contains various folk arts that promote the genuine identity of this brotherly country.