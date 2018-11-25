In southern Syria, Roman theatre survives civil war intact

The second-century theatre stands tall in the ancient city of Bosra, which the United Nations cultural body designated as under threat after Syria's conflict broke out.

Aswad was among dozens to visit and take pictures of the theatre under grey skies on Friday, as part of an organised trip to the area sanctioned by the tourism ministry.

"I travelled 700 kilometres (430 miles) from northern Syria to see the theatre after hearing so much about it," said the 23-year-old, who hails from the northern city of Aleppo.

Regime forces retook full control of the surrounding province of Daraa in July, for the first time in six years.

Rebels had overrun parts of Bosra in 2012, and then took it over completely in 2015.

"I thought I'd find it destroyed, but it seems to have survived this vicious war," said Aswad, dressed in a red hoody and matching headband, both bearing the words "I am Syrian".

Dozens of visitors, including some armed with umbrellas to fend off drizzle, hiked up the dark stone steps of the semi-circular theatre for a better view of the stage below.

Around them the ancient auditorium appeared largely unscathed, except for a hole blown into the steps, a small pit on the stage, and shell pockmarks on columns.

In ancient times, Bosra was the capital of the Roman province of Arabia, and an important stopover on the ancient caravan route to Mecca, UNESCO says.

The archeological site which was once a bustling city of some 80,000 people also contains early Christian ruins and several mosques.