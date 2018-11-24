Noon Art Award 2018: More than 300 entries from 34 Countries

Commemorating the Year of Zayed and held under the theme My World of Emotions, applicants were required to capture mental, physical and emotional aspects based on the power of internal experiences.

Speaking ahead of the Awards Ceremony on Thursday, November 29 at Kunooz Events & Catering, Judges Fatma Lootah, Moza Alflassi, Ahlam Alahmed and Najat Makki and reveal what they are looking forward to seeing from this year’s entries.

Alflassi is looking for authentic pieces. “For photography, the most important rule is that the photos should be authentically generated by a camera, with no external pieces added to the product of that tool,” she says. A view shared by Alahmed, who adds that: “Submissions that stand out from the crowd are always good at catching judges’ eyes.” She adds that technical skill and overall composition are also important when it comes to the judging process.

Makki credits the Awards for helping to empower young women in the Emirates. “I am privileged to be part of the second Noon Arts Awards,” she says. “These Awards provide such an important platform; one where Emirati women can showcase their work.”

“Thanks to the melting pot of cultures that is the UAE, we are delighted to welcome 252 participants from 34 countries,” says Lootah. “At the moment the Awards are just open to people living in the UAE, but who knows, in the future, if the event continues to grow it could look at expanding, in order to accept entries from women living in the MENA region, not just the UAE.”

The Awards Ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 29 at Kunooz Events & Catering, with winners from both categories will recive total AED100,000 award.

All entries will be display as part of a Special Exhibition at the Kunooz Ballroom, Sharjah Ladies Club, from Sunday, November 25; a special Opening Event for attendees and their families will take place from 5pm to 6.30pm. During the Opening Event, there will also be a Freestyle Painting Festival, which will take place on the beach terrace.