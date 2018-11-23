Sharjah Children celebrate UAE National Day with ‘My Precious Nation’ Operetta

The operetta, which will be held in corporation with the media department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, comprises eight segments that include acting and singing performances revolving around Uncle Said’s palm tree, which represents the traditions and values of the UAE. Through their performance, children will portray Uncle Said as he teaches and instills the cornerstone values and traditions of the UAE, in a fun and entertaining setting that promotes the love, loyalty and contribution to the development of the country.

Through the operetta, participants will show their appreciation and gratitude to the wise leadership of this country that ensures that children receive the exceptional care and nurturing needed to put them on the path to become future leaders who will continue to build the country and assist in achieving its national agendas.

Salha Ghabish, General Director of the Media and Cultural Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and composer of the operetta, said: “This operetta reflects the human values that are passed down to us from generations and rooted in our religion and Arabic identity. It also represents our traditions that were instilled in us by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which promotes a culture of hard work and encourages us all to give back to the community and build the country.”

She noted that the operetta is in line with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, to consolidate administrative and technical efforts between government entities to guarantee optimal and successful results.

Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children, said: “Children taking part in the UAE National Day celebrations serves two important goals. On the one hand it is an opportunity to express their love and appreciation for their country and on the other it serves as a platform for us to identify and cultivate and nurture their talents through these activities. These goals fall in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher, to support and nurture the art, science, and cultural movements in Sharjah. Most importantly, it embraces children and positions them as the focal point of the city’s development.

