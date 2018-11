Targeting a number of students from various schools, the lecture was delivered by Rashed Al Mehyan, Chairman of the Parents Council in Central Region, highlighting the importance of sticking to the country’s customs and traditions.

Commenting on this, Rashed Al Mehyan has praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming at promoting the culture and traditions of the United Arab Emirates.