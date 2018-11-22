Ministry of Culture to host UAE- Caribbean cultural event

Co-organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy and the UAE Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, the November 24-26 forum will bring together more than 100 government and business leaders from the UAE and Caribbean countries.

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development emphasised the UAE's keenness to strengthen cultural and creative relations with the Caribbean countries, reflecting the values of communication with others; peace and fraternity among various peoples of the world.

Her Excellency Al Kaabi said, "The UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum is an important initiative in the field of exchanging visits and mutual participation in art and cultural exhibitions, the establishment of joint cultural events that highlight the depth of Interculturalism, bridge the cultural partnership with these countries and provide an opportunity to cooperate in drawing up a clear cultural agenda."

The cultural event will include a number of art shows, heritage and musical performances and Caribbean folkloric dances.