Louvre Abu Dhabi's 'Rain of Light Festival' begins on 11th December

The festival will include free and ticketed events, running from the 11th - 15th December, 2018. A series of performances will showcase intangible heritage and styles from different continents, create artistic encounters between performers and the collection, and provide opportunities for visitors to have new experiences with family and friends across the many social spaces under the dome.

The performing arts festival will include a traditional Khmer dance performance by the Royal Ballet of Cambodia, a performance by Etienne Saglio titled The Ghost Project, a reinterpreted dance battle titled Battle of Styles, a concert by Hindi Zahra of her latest album Homeland, an ancient Egyptian dance from the time of the Pharaohs by Medhat Fawzy Centre titled The Nile Men in the Circle, La Transumante by Johann Le Guillerm that will see 300 wood blocks transform hour upon hour, and held together only by the pressure of the structure’s assembly, as well as Al Ayala performances by Mubarak Al Otaiba group.