SAF authenticates urban and human history of Al Ghuraifa

The Foundation called on the public to provide all visual, literary and audio materials related to the history of the village within the framework of the research project.

The Foundation is looking for any materials related to the history of the village and the memories of the earlier population, which may include written or recorded memories, photographs, architectural plans, or any other relevant information or materials that can be delivered via the Foundation's website.

Through this work, the Foundation aims to create a large archive on the heritage history of the Emirate of Sharjah.