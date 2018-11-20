East Coast Marine Environment Festival launches Thursday in Kalba

On the sidelines of the press conference which was held on Monday, the SCCI announced that the upcoming edition of this maritime event, will be held in cooperation with the Municipality of Kalba City, the Kalba Fishermen's Association, the Sharjah International Marine Club, and Kalba Ladies Club.

The press conference was attended by a number of dignitaries, top officials, in addition to the members of the committees participating in the festival.

Being one of the SCCI ‘s initiatives aimed at activating the trade and tourism sector in various regions of the Emirate, and boost the economic and service sectors, the Festival includes many cultural, heritage and folklore events.

The second edition of the Festival will provide a wide range of the entertainment, cultural and heritage activities, reflecting the SCCI’s keenness to highlight the historical culture and heritage of the city of Kalba and the eastern coast of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Mohammed Ibrahim bin Shamal, Vice President of the Kalba Cooperative Society for Fishermen has lauded the unique organisation of the Festival’s second edition, pointing out that it will include various cultural activities form several fishermen, heritage contests, marine and recreational games, various products from the productive family.