Winners of 9th Sharjah Award for Art Criticism’s Research to be announced on December 27

  • Monday 19, November 2018 in 3:46 PM
Sharjah 24: The Cultural Affairs at Sharjah Department of Culture will announce the winners of the ninth edition of the Sharjah Award for Art Criticism’s Research, entitled “Art and Society in the Arab Artistic Scene”, during the awards ceremony which will be held at Department’s headquarters on Thursday, December 27.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the ceremony will also include the honouring of the Award's three winners and the jury’s members. 
 
Commenting on the upcoming ceremony, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Qaseer, Cultural Affairs Director at the Department of Culture in Sharjah, has praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his keen support to develop the artistic and aesthetic researches. 
 
The Award aims to enhance communication among critics in the visual arts contributing to the development the critical research skills in the Arab world. 