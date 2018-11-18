SCB gives kids the power to innovate at ‘Abu Dhabi Art’

An eight-year-old Agatha innovated a product idea called the ‘Teddy Mama Elephant,’ during an art workshop presented by SCB at the 10th edition of Abu Dhabi Art. The Teddy Mama Elephant can be hung on the wall in a baby’s room. It is activated when the baby begins to cry and will sing to the baby in the mother’s voice until the mother gets into the room to take care of the baby.

Another young innovator thought of creating a robot that plays music, cleans, and give books to read.

The sixth edition of Sharjah Children Biennial, themed ‘A Future as Big as Your Imagination’ sees a first-time collaboration with Little Inventors, a global art project dedicated to fostering children’s creativity and ideas and turning them into real inventions.

Sharjah Children Biennial accepts invention ideas for its 6th edition from children around the world until 30 November, through its website: www.sharjah.littleinventors.org.