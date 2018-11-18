Department of Culture concludes 3rd Luxor Arab Poetry Festival

The concluding ceremony was attended by His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, Mohammed Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department, Hussein Kabbahi, director of the House of Poetry, in the presence of several other poets and intellectuals.

The concluding ceremony included a number of intellectual and cultural activities.

At the end of the ceremony, His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais and Hussein Kabbahi honoured the several participants.