Department of Culture concludes 3rd Luxor Arab Poetry Festival

  • Sunday 18, November 2018 in 2:55 PM
Sharjah 24: The Department of Culture has concluded the activities of the third edition of the Luxor Arab Poetry Festival, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in Luxor, Egypt.
The concluding ceremony was attended by His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, Mohammed Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department, Hussein Kabbahi, director of the House of Poetry, in the presence of several other poets and intellectuals.   
 
The concluding ceremony included a number of intellectual and cultural activities.
 
At the end of the ceremony, His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais and Hussein Kabbahi honoured the several participants.     
 