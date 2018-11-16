Launching 3rd Luxor Arab Poetry Festival

The activities of the Festival were inaugurated in the presence of His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, Hussein Kabbahi, director of the House of Poetry, in the presence of several other dignitaries, poets and intellectuals.

During the opening ceremony, Hussein Kabbahi, director of the House of Poetry, welcomed the guests of the festival, praising the role of the poetry house, which was established upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide cultural climates that enable creative people in the field of poetry to continue their giving, and encourage promising writers to be part of the flourishing cultural movement.