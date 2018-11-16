Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization highlights cultural exchanges among states

Highlighting cultural exchanges among states, the exhibition, organised by Sharjah Museums Authority in cooperation with the Museum of Islamic Art in Berlin, celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Manal Ataya, the director-general of Sharjah Museums Authority , in the presence of a number of dignitaries and intellectuals.

The exhibition highlights Sharjah and Sharjah Museums Authority’s role as a major cultural hub and a leader in best practices for museums across the region.

This exhibit will be a chance for audiences in Sharjah and the UAE to see a wonderful selection of specially curated artefacts including 54 objects from the Museum of Islamic Art in Berlin and 10 objects from Sharjah Museums’ collections.