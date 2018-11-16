Archaeologists discover 15th century indigenous tombs in Bolivia

  • Friday 16, November 2018 in 9:58 AM
  • Metal pieces are displayed as part of an archeological finding
    Metal pieces are displayed as part of an archeological finding
  • An archeologist shows metal pieces as part of an archeological finding
    An archeologist shows metal pieces as part of an archeological finding
Next Previous
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A team of archaeologists in Bolivia said they have discovered tombs containing over a hundred bundles of artifacts and human remains dating more than 500 years old that belonged to an indigenous civilization that once inhabited the region.
Bolivia's Ministry of Cultures and Tourism authorised the dig more than three months ago after a mining project discovered archaeological remains in the area.
 
Archaeologists found the tombs, which they say may have belonged to the Pacajes people, in an underground burial chamber located some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southwest of Bolivia's capital La Paz.
 
To reach the tombs, scientists had to lower themselves through a circular chimney just 70 cm (27.5 inches) in diameter and 3 meters (9 feet) deep. 
 
In addition to human remains, the largest tomb contained metal objects as well as ceramic and wooden dishes.
 
The discovery is "unique and unprecedented," said Wilma Alanoca, Bolivia's Minister of Culture and Tourism.