Archaeologists discover 15th century indigenous tombs in Bolivia

An archeologist shows metal pieces as part of an archeological finding

Bolivia's Ministry of Cultures and Tourism authorised the dig more than three months ago after a mining project discovered archaeological remains in the area.

Archaeologists found the tombs, which they say may have belonged to the Pacajes people, in an underground burial chamber located some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southwest of Bolivia's capital La Paz.

To reach the tombs, scientists had to lower themselves through a circular chimney just 70 cm (27.5 inches) in diameter and 3 meters (9 feet) deep.

In addition to human remains, the largest tomb contained metal objects as well as ceramic and wooden dishes.

The discovery is "unique and unprecedented," said Wilma Alanoca, Bolivia's Minister of Culture and Tourism.