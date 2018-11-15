Intisar Al Obaidli: ‘Crossroads Exhibition’ showcases 64 historical art pieces

She unveiled that Sixty- four historical art pieces are on display at the exhibition which will run until April 27, 2019, and is the result of cooperation between the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) and the Islamic Art Museum in Berlin.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Obaidli added that the event is also held to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the founding of the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation.

Highlighting the importance of the exhibits, Al Obaidli explained that the Islamic Art Museum in Berlin is home to one of the largest collections of Islamic art in Europe housing 54 artifacts from the Islamic Art Museum in Berlin and 10 pieces from SMA, all of which are of great historical and cultural significance for the exhibition.

Al Obaidli further said that the Exhibition highlights evolution of societies due to cultural exchange as a result of trade exchange, migration or even battles. It also sheds light on how the entire world has been impacted by the constant movement of people, ideas, technologies and arts since the medieval ages till the present time.